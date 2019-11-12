  • Sunny and Bitterly Cold Temperatures for the Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - TEMPERATURES WILL NOT GET ABOVE FREEZING TODAY

    • Grab the heavy coat, scarf, gloves, and hat before you walk out the door.
    • It's a FRIGID start to the day with clearing skies.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will only warm up near 30.
    • Rain chance: 0%.
    • Winds: 15 mph.
    • LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures will warm up over the next several days with no rain.
