Sunny and Bitterly Cold Temperatures for the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - TEMPERATURES WILL NOT GET ABOVE FREEZING TODAY
>>Shelby County Schools are open today, other districts impacted by winter weather
- Grab the heavy coat, scarf, gloves, and hat before you walk out the door.
- It's a FRIGID start to the day with clearing skies.
- Temperatures this afternoon will only warm up near 30.
- Rain chance: 0%.
- Winds: 15 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures will warm up over the next several days with no rain.
- Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.
