Sunny and breezy with temps in the mid 80s Sunday afternoon

- Storms last night brought gusty winds which caused some damage across the Mid-South
- Cooler and drier air move in today keeping highs in the low to mid 80s under sunny skies.
- Expect a breezy day with a north wind at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
- Seasonable June temperatures stick around into next week
- We stay mostly dry next week, too.
- Watch the video above for the latest on this nice stretch of weather!
