  • Sunny and breezy with temps in the mid 80s Sunday afternoon

    By: Joey Sulipeck , Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Elisabeth D'Amore

    Updated:
    • Storms last night brought gusty winds which caused some damage across the Mid-South
    • Cooler and drier air move in today keeping highs in the low to mid 80s under sunny skies.
    • Expect a breezy day with a north wind at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
    • Seasonable June temperatures stick around into next week
    • We stay mostly dry next week, too.
    • Watch the video above for the latest on this nice stretch of weather!

     

     

     

     

     

    Joey Sulipeck
         		 Brittani Dubose
         		 Patrick Pete

