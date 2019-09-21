Sunny and warm weekend ahead in the Mid-South

- Today will be a sunny and warm day with highs near 90
- Sunday will also see highs near 90 with a bit more humidity in place
- Feel like temps will be in the mid-90s Sunday and Monday
- A low rain chance returns for late Sunday – Monday
- Highs warm up through the week & return to the low 90s by Thursday
