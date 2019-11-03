Sunny skies across the Mid-South today

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Another chilly start will lead to a nice SUN afternoon
- Highs will be in the 60s under a sunny sky
- A warming trend will take highs to near 70 by WED
- Rain arrives midweek leaving us with a rainy day on THU
- Cold air moves back in by FRI with highs back into the 40s
- Watch the video above for the latest on the nice forecast!
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- SCSO: Juvenile charged in critical shooting in Arlington
- Man critically injured after shooting in Hickory Hill, police say
- 13 things to do in Memphis this weekend
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}