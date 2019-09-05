  • Sunny skies expected for most of the day

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • A warm start this morning, with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
    • A little less humid today, with highs near 88°, feeling like 90°.
    • Sunny skies dominate the afternoon, and stick around for the next 7 days!
    • Heat and humidity will return by Friday, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s as we head into next week.
    • Hurricane Dorian has gained a little momentum overnight, and is now a Category 3 storm, with sustained winds at 115 mph.
         

