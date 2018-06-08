  • Sunny with Air Quality Alert Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • AIR QUALITY ALERT (CODE ORANGE): LIMIT TIME OUTDOORS IF HAVE RESPIRATORY ISSUES 
    • It’s a warm start to Friday across the Mid South.
    • This afternoon we will once again heat up into the mid 90s—HYDRATE & LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK
    • Low rain chance.
    • Watch the video above for your sunny and hot Friday

    Trending stories:

     

    FOX13's Free Weather App — iPhone/iPad Download | Android

    Joey Sulipeck
         		 Brittani Dubose
         		 Patrick Pete
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sunny with Air Quality Alert Forecasted for Mid-South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Humidity, chances of rain increasing as weekend approaches

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mostly Sunny with High Temps Forecasted for Mid-South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Partly Cloudy with Low Humidity Forecasted for Mid-South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Seasonable and sunny Monday expected for the Mid-South