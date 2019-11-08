  • Sunny with CHILLY Temperatures for the Mid-South

    • Grab the heavy coat, scarf, and gloves before you walk out the door.
    • It's COLD across the Mid South!
    • Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 40s.
    • Rain chance: 0%.
    • Winds: 10 mph.
    • LOOKING AHEAD: warm and sunny for the weekend, but a major cold front brings dangerously cold temperatures for next week.
    • Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.

