- Grab the heavy coat, scarf, and gloves before you walk out the door.
- It's COLD across the Mid South!
- Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 40s.
- Rain chance: 0%.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: warm and sunny for the weekend, but a major cold front brings dangerously cold temperatures for next week.
- Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
