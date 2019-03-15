Sunny with Cool Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- Grab the sunglasses and coat before you walk out the door.
- Temperatures are chilly now, but this afternoon we will warm up to the mid-50s.
- Winds: 10/15 MPH.
- Rain chance: 0%.
- Rain chances will stay low over the next week.
- Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
