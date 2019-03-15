  • Sunny with Cool Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    • Grab the sunglasses and coat before you walk out the door. 
    • Temperatures are chilly now, but this afternoon we will warm up to the mid-50s.
    • Winds: 10/15 MPH.
    • Rain chance: 0%.
    • Rain chances will stay low over the next week. 
    • Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.

