Sunny with Cool Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

- FREEZING FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 10 AM --take it slow on bridges and overpasses.
- Grab the coat before you walk out the door.
- Temperatures are FRIGID across the Mid South.
- This afternoon we will warm up to the upper 40s/ low 50s.
- Rain chance: 0%.
- Watch the video above for your sunny and cool Tuesday.
