  • Sunny with Cool Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

    • FREEZING FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 10 AM --take it slow on bridges and overpasses.
    • Grab the coat before you walk out the door. 
    • Temperatures are FRIGID across the Mid South.
    • This afternoon we will warm up to the upper 40s/ low 50s.
    • Rain chance: 0%.
    • Watch the video above for your sunny and cool Tuesday.

