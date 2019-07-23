- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- A beautiful evening for the mid-south
- Clear and cool tonight into tomorrow morning
- Early temps in the mid-60’s
- Sunny, dry and warm tomorrow
- Highs Wednesday near 84°
- Nice conditions through Friday
- Humidity climbs Saturday into Sunday
- Heat index this weekend in the mid-90’s
- Rain chances return on Sunday
- Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast
