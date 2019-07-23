  • Sunny with Unseasonably Cool Temperatures Forecast for Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • A beautiful evening for the mid-south
    • Clear and cool tonight into tomorrow morning
    • Early temps in the mid-60’s
    • Sunny, dry and warm tomorrow
    • Highs Wednesday near 84°
    • Nice conditions through Friday
    • Humidity climbs Saturday into Sunday
    • Heat index this weekend in the mid-90’s
    • Rain chances return on Sunday
    • Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast

