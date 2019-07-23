  • Sunny with Unseasonably Cool Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • GRAB THE SUNGLASSES AND ROLL DOWN THE WINDOWS!
    • It's a comfortable and dry start to the day.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the low 80s.
    • Rain chance: 0%.
    • Winds: 10/15 mph. 
    • LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures will remain unseasonably cool through the weekend with little to no rain.
    • Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast

