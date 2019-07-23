Sunny with Unseasonably Cool Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- GRAB THE SUNGLASSES AND ROLL DOWN THE WINDOWS!
- It's a comfortable and dry start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the low 80s.
- Rain chance: 0%.
- Winds: 10/15 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures will remain unseasonably cool through the weekend with little to no rain.
- Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast
