  • Sunshine, warm temperatures forecast for Mid-South

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:

    CLICK HERE FOR LIVE RADAR

    • Clearing skies with temperatures falling into the mid 60s overnight.
    • High pressure brings sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures tomorrow afternoon; High: 85°
    • Showers and storms start to move into the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday, with the greatest threat for strong to severe storms in eastern Arkansas.
    • A little humid on Wednesday, with unseasonably warm temperatures lingering into the weekend.
    • Watch the video above for the latest on today’s forecast!
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories