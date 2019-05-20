Sunshine, warm temperatures forecast for Mid-South

- Clearing skies with temperatures falling into the mid 60s overnight.
- High pressure brings sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures tomorrow afternoon; High: 85°
- Showers and storms start to move into the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday, with the greatest threat for strong to severe storms in eastern Arkansas.
- A little humid on Wednesday, with unseasonably warm temperatures lingering into the weekend.
