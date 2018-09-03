0 Super 8 Motel drug bust leaves 3 behind bars in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people have been arrested after an extensive amount of drugs were seized at a downtown Memphis motel.

Police arrived on the scene Friday evening in the 300 block of W. Illinois at the Super 8 Motel, room 317 and 319.

Tony Alexander opened the door when police arrived on the scene.

Deandre Ballio was sitting on the bed with a digital scale on the dresser.

Once a search warrant was secured for the room, investigators discovered a massive amount of drugs.

Detectives recovered 25 suboxone pills, 10 grams of bath salts, 61.4 grams of weed, 24.7 grams of meth, .2 grams of LSD, 24 ecstasy pills, 25 oxycodones and 7 amphetamine pills. Officers also found a digital scale and syringes on the scene.

Both Alexander and Ballio denied ownership of the recovered narcotics.

Police also searched room 319 in the same motel. When detectives knocked on Room 319, Favian Busby quickly opened the door without hesitation.

Detectives quickly smelled the odor of weed when he opened the door. They also noticed a plastic bag with a green leafy substance on a table.

Bubsy then tried to close the hotel door. He then pushed both officers away from the door and fled the scene. Bubsy jumped the second-floor balcony to evade arrest.

Detectives found Bubsy lying on the ground in the parking lot. He was then placed under arrest.

After a warrant was obtained for the motel room, police found a black digital scale, a white Ziploc vacuum sealer, and two medium-sized bags of weed.

