0 Superintendent of Memphis school district resigns, joins organization in Nashville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The leader of the Achievement School District in Memphis is leaving.

Metro Nashville Public Schools announced Monday afternoon that Dr. Sharon Griffin will join the district to become its Chief of Innovation.

The interim director of Nashville Schools announced the hire as part of organizational structure and leadership changes for the district.

Griffin resigned from ASD just over a year after she was named the district’s fourth superintendent in seven years. She was named superintendent for ASD in April 2018.

At this point, it is unclear why Griffin resigned, or who her replacement will be.

The Achievement School District includes nearly 30 schools in the Memphis area, including multiple high schools and charter schools.

You can read the full statement from Nashville officials below:

“A strong organizational structure designed with student learning, teacher practices, principal practices and central office practices at its core is a proven formula for student academic achievement. These changes and leadership placements will allow us to support these four critical areas. In addition, the new organization chart for school support reflects the twin goals of directing support to elementary, middle and high schools, while keeping the geographic responsibilities of the executive directors. “I have always liked the simplicity of centering our focus on our students and valuing the talents of our team. Central office should be a true support system for the needs of our schools and for all employees. I am making these changes with this goal in mind. This new structure provides district leaders with the framework for leading with purpose, transparency and integrity so we can improve districtwide instructional practices and accelerate learning for all students. "I look forward to working with this new team of talented educators. We have promising and great days ahead of us,” Dr. Battle said. "In addition, the new organization chart for school support reflects the twin goals of directing support to elementary, middle and high schools, while keeping the geographic responsibilities of the executive directors.”

