SUPERLO opens in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's an exciting day for people in Orange Mound as they get a new store.
Nearly two years ago, Kroger closed its doors for good, and a new grocery store welcomed customers.
Here's how an entire city rolled out the red carpet for a much-needed supermarket.
It's a great day for the Orange Mound Community. SUPERLO FOODS on Lamar Ave. and Airways Blvd. opened for business.
"This is a complete store a one-stop-shop," said Joseph Kyles, shopper.
Back in 2018, Orange Mound lost a staple in the community. Kroger and loyal customers were heartbroken.
"Save-A-lot is in the neighborhood, so technically we're not a food desert," said Frankie Richardson, shopper. "But to have brand name. This store has customer service. There is a deli, ATM machine. Just everything."
The moment these doors opened people have been cleaning up and how could they not. Check out these deals. Neck bones 99 cents a pound.
"I love this store," said Ben Richardson, Shopper.
It took a community effort to bring the grocery store to the area. Earlier this year, Kroger donated its vacant building to SUPERLO FOODS.
"Every neighborhood deserves a quality, full grocery store and through teamwork, we've got one here," said Mayor Jim Strickland.
Shoppers say this a huge step in the right direction for a community often overlooked.
"It's really a good day for Orange mound and this whole Memphis Community," said Reginald Taylor, shopper.
SUPERLO has long been a part of the community. The grocery chain's parent company says it has been serving Memphians since 1944.
