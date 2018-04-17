Support dog taken from Memphis woman with mental illness, family speaks out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis mother is pleading for help after her mentally ill daughter's dog was stolen from their back porch.
The dog has been used to help the adult child that was born with a mental illness.
This woman came to FOX13 because she feels that she has nowhere else to go.
Hear the family's plea and take a look at pictures of the dog, tonight on FOX13 News at 9.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}