Supporters gather in Memphis to celebrate Nathan Bedford Forrest Day

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Supporters of Nathan Bedford Forrest gathered Saturday in Health Sciences Park to celebrate the confederate leader’s birthday. 

    On Friday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a proclamation declaring July 13 "Nathan Bedford Forrest Day." 

    Confederate flags flew high in the air while support for the Forrest supporters celebrated the confederate general’s birthday. 

    “We all have as American citizens have a God-given right to First Amendment, and that is basically what that is expressing – our First Amendment right. Expressing our love for southern heritage,” K’rack Johnson said. 

    While supporters of confederate history celebrated in the front of the park, Memphis police overlooked in the back making sure everything remained peaceful. 

    A group of counter protestors also made their presence known in the park.

    There were no incidents that broke out between the two groups.

