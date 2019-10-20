Surplus food serves better purpose than in the dumpster

In an effort to reduce the amount of food waste in Memphis, Kroger Delta Division and Clean Memphis are hosting a free event today.
Reharvest Memphis Food Recovery event will use food from local farms and Kroger stores will be presented by some of the city's most innovative chefs.
Food that has not sold on Kroger shelves or sold from local farms are considered surplus.
Kroger will give surplus food that they might otherwise throw away to make room for more food to local food banks.
The chefs come from restaurants that include 117 Prime, City Block, Venga, Felicia Suzanne's Restaurant, Memphis Made Brewing and Cordelia's Market will be in attendance.
Restaurants will sometimes buy food from local farmers that they could not sell and use it in their everyday dishes.
Participants will experience first-hand how surplus food headed for the dumpster found its true calling on their plates, according to event organizers.
"The idea of this event is to show shoppers that all food is valuable," said Janet Boscarino, of Clean Memphis.
The event is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Mississippi River Park on Riverside Dr. It is free and open to the public.
