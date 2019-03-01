Surveillance photos show 2 men wanted in connection with deadly Uptown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have released photos of two men they believe could be responsible for the deadly shooting in Uptown.
The shooting happened Wednesday night at the intersection of Alabama Avenue and North Lauderdale Street around 8 p.m.
According to MPD, three men were inside a vehicle when shots were fired from another vehicle. And the suspects drove away from the scene.
One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim died at the hospital around 11 p.m.
A woman said she heard six to eight gunshots and sirens when she walked outside.
Investigators recovered surveillance video, which shows two men getting into a dark-colored sedan and following the victims to the intersection where the shooting happened.
Police said on Facebook that these two men are “persons of interest” in the case.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
