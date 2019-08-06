0 Surveillance video captures moments before stabbing, deadly shooting near 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has obtained surveillance video that captures the moments leading up to the deadly officer-involved shooting near 201 Poplar.

The incident happened at the corner of 4th and Exchange around 10 a.m. Monday.

TBI officials said a sexual assault suspect – identified as James Kirkwood, 49 – led a deputy on a brief foot chase.

After catching up with Kirkwood, authorities said the officer was stabbed in the arm. The officer then opened fire on Kirkwood.

According to authorities, emergency responders performed CPR on Kirkwood at the scene before he was taken to the hospital. However, police said he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In the newly released video, the SCSO deputy is seen running after Kirkwood. When Kirkwood turns around, he is seen lunging – swinging his arm at the deputy.

The deputy then stumbles back and Kirkwood walks toward him, and the deputy then is seen firing shots at the suspect.

Background info:

According to a release from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was initially called to the scene for a woman who reported a sexual assault. While talking with that woman, officials said she spotted the man she was reporting.

During a chase with the suspect, investigators said the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed the deputy in the arm.

The officer then opened fire on the man, who officials identified as James Lee Kirkwood, 49. A witness told FOX13 he heard six gunshots.

FOX13 confirmed that Kirkwood is also a registered sex offender in the state of Tennessee. According to court documents, he has criminal charges related to similar incidents dating back to 2012.

SCSO told FOX13 the officer is in non-critical condition.

Officials said that TBI is leading the investigation.

