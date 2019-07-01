0 Surveillance video released of shooting victim in Orange Mound shooting

Surveillance video shows several people trying to help a man who was shot in Orange Mound.

Memphis police responded to the shooting around noon in the 3000 block of Park Avenue.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The surveillance video was taken from the side of the Park Avenue food store on Carson Street.

In the video, it shows a black car pull behind a white vehicle.

The black car drives off then you see the victim collapse to the ground.

A group of men carried the man to the front of the store off Park Avenue.

“I saw cop cars and crime tape and didn’t know what happened,” said Michelle Turner who lives nearby.

Memphis police are trying to figure out who shot the victim.

They placed several evidence markers on the ground.

“I want the neighborhood like it used to be there are a lot of older people in this neighborhood that are still here,” said Turner.

A few blocks down Park Avenue, police taped off the front of Morning Star Church.

Police was speaking to a man who tried to help the victim.

The man told FOX13 he tried to put the victim in his car to help him.

Memphis Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“I would ask the cops to keep patrolling and ask the mayor to get a sky cop cam,” said Turner.

FOX13 asked the police for more information about the surveillance video but we did not hear back.

Police have not released any suspect information.



