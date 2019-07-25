0 Surveillance video shows Ole Miss student leaving bar before her murder

OXFORD, Miss. - Surveillance video has been released after an Ole Miss student was found dead in north Mississippi.

Officials have released surveillance video of Alexandria ‘Ally’ Kostial, 21, leaving a bar in Oxford before her murder.

The video shows Kostial leaving a bar and walking down an Oxford road near the square.

Kostial appears to be walking down the street alone while on her phone.

During a routine patrol, officers found Kostial's body in Harmontown, Mississippi the next day near Sardis Lake – nearly 90 miles away from the Ole Miss campus.

The Lafayette County coroner’s office confirmed after a preliminary autopsy that Ally Kostial, 21, was shot multiple times and died of homicide.

Brandon Theesfeld, from Texas, was arrested in connection with the murder of Kostial.

Two days later, authorities located the suspect at a gas station in South Memphis. Surveillance photos from the gas station show Theesfeld wearing an Ole Miss T-shirt as he entered the gas station on Monday.

Memphis police then swarmed Theesfeld’s truck, stopping him from driving away, and Lafayette County deputies arrested him.

Law enforcement sources told FOX13 Theesfeld’s clothes appeared to have blood on them, and a weapon was found inside the truck.

Theesfeld, 22, was also a student at Ole Miss in the School of Business Administration. According to university officials, Theesfeld has been suspended from the university.

A candlelight vigil will be held for Kostial at her high school in St Louis on Thursday at 8:00 p.m.

Officials in her hometown say her funeral will be held at the Concordia Kirkwood Lutheran Church in the 500 block of S. Kirkwood in St. Louis, Missouri.

Public visitation will be July 26 starting at 4:00 p.m. and ending at 8:00 p.m. the funeral will be Saturday, July 27 at 10:00 a.m.

