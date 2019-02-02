0 Survivor of Arkansas bus crash that killed 1, injured 45 permanently loses sight in eye, doctors say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One of the survivors from last year’s deadly bus crash in Arkansas will not be able to see out of one of his eyes ever again.

Marquez Dobbins, 12, was one of the children trapped after their bus rolled over and crashed on an interstate outside Little Rock on Dec. 3, 2018.

One child – Kameron Johnson, 9 – was killed, while 45 were hurt after their charter bus crashed heading back to Memphis.

The OMYA Elite youth football team was headed back to Memphis after an All-Star game in Dallas, Texas when the crash happened.

Dobbins suffered eight broken ribs and internal bleeding after being trapped under the charter bus that overturned on I-30 that day. His left eye was also swollen shut due to his injuries.

Two eye doctors broke the news to the young football player, who still has hopes to return to the football field.

“It hurts, because there’s nothing I can do about it but just pray about it,” said Latasha Tate, Dobbins’ mother. “He had fractures in his left eye and the fractures caused his bone marrow to shatter into his bloodstream which caused him to go blind in his left eye.”

Dobbins was one of 46 people on a charter bus carrying the Orange Mound Youth Association All-Stars back from a football tournament in Dallas.

“At that moment, I didn’t have anything on my mind. I was just focused on how I was going to get out,” Dobbins said.

In January, FOX13 learned speed was a factor when the bus flipped while turning on an entrance ramp in Saline County, Ark.

Tate said she's owed an apology from its driver, Eula Jarrett.

“I just wish she would open up and apologize. I haven’t heard anything from her,” Tate said.

Dobbins said he wants to continue playing football.

His doctors said two consecutive weeks of no pain is all he needs to have before they allow him to do physical activities.

