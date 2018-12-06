0 Suspect admits to 'taking part' in disappearance, deadly shooting of missing Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One of the suspects who was taken into custody in relation to Shaun Hamblen’s disappearance admitted to “taking part” in his disappearance, and that he was shot and killed.

Alfonzo Amos, 21, was arrested and is being charged with first degree murder in connection to Hamblen’s death, according to a police affidavit.

Amos and another person are in custody in relation to the disappearance of Hamblen -- a man who was last seen leaving the LA Fitness in East Memphis on November 29.

Hamblen's car was found that day, but nearby security footage showed him getting into a Ford Focus. Police received information that the Focus was parked in the 1300 block of Michigan.

When officers arrived, they located a gray 2009 Ford Focus, but Hamblen was nowhere to be found.

As the investigation progressed, two individuals – including Amos – who police believe were in the Focus when Hamblen was last seen, were identified.

According to a police affidavit, Amos admitted to taking part in Hamblen’s disappearance, taking “several items of value” from him, and that he was shot multiple times.

Officers located Amos in the 1700 block of Edgeburg Lane Wednesday and placed him in custody.

Investigators did not specify what Amos' motive was behind the disappearance.

The other suspect has not yet been identified by police, and it is unclear what charges, if any, will be filed.

Amos is being charged with first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

Police then received information that a body was found in the 3600 block of McDuff, which is a residential area more than 10 miles away from where the car was located.

A body was found on the property, but the identity has not been released by police.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

UPDATE: Missing Person: Shaun Hamblen



At approximately 8:00 p.m. on December 7th, investigators received information that the car that missing Shaun Hamblen was believed to last been seen in was parked in the 1300 block... https://t.co/opI0Yetymg — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 6, 2018

