0 Suspect appears in court after admitting to taking part in Shaun Hamblen's abduction, murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The man who admitted to taking part in the disappearance and murder of a missing Memphis man appeared in court Friday morning.

Alfonzo Amos, 21, was charged with first degree murder and aggravated robbery after police said he participated in the abduction and deadly shooting of Shaun Hamblen.

Amos faced a judge at 201 Poplar Friday morning in connection with Hamblen's death.

A judge appointed a public defender for Amos on Friday. He is being held without bond and will be back in court Dec. 20.

On Monday, the second man arrested in connection to Hamblen’s death will face a judge. However, Deeric Walton, 22, is not facing murder charges like Amos.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION:

Shaun Hamblen was last seen leaving the LA Fitness in East Memphis on Nov. 29.

Hamblen's car was found that day, but nearby security footage showed him getting into a Ford Focus. Police received information that the Focus was parked in the 1300 block of Michigan.

When officers arrived, they located a gray 2009 Ford Focus, but Hamblen was nowhere to be found.

As the investigation progressed, two men who police believe were in the Focus when Hamblen was last seen, were identified.

Two suspects were charged in connection with the death of Hamblen. Alfonzo Amos, 21, faces a first-degree murder charge, while Deeric Walton, 22, is being charged with felony possession of a gun and possession of a controlled substance.

According to a police affidavit, Amos admitted to taking part in Hamblen’s disappearance, taking “several items of value” from him, and that he was shot multiple times.

Officers located Amos in the 1700 block of Edgeburg Lane Wednesday and placed him in custody.

Investigators did not specify what Amos' motive was behind the disappearance.

Police then received information that a body was found in the 3600 block of McDuff, which is a residential area more than 10 miles away from where the car was located.

A body was found on the property, but the identity has not been released by police.

However, Hamblen’s mother – Michelle Simpson – said in a Facebook post Thursday that the family’s “fears have been confirmed.”

Simpson said in the post that Hamblen’s body had been located.

