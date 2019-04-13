Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in West Memphis nightclub

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A man is behind bars after a deadly shooting at a West Memphis nightclub.
Raheem Stackhouse, 23, has been arrested after two people were killed and another person was hospitalized.
The shooting happened early on April 6 at Second Chance Car Care Center on East Broadway.
The business is a car care center, but on the front window it reads, “private club for all occasions.”
One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other man died at Regional One, according to police.
Police said the third victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Stackhouse has been charged with two counts of homicide 1st degree.
Officers took Smith into custody on April 13 around 12:30 a.m.
Investigators are still searching for Reginald Smith, 23. Smith is wanted in connection to the club shooting.
Crittenden County Crime Stoppers is offering the maximum $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest on the homicide case.
Call the Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444 or the West Memphis Police Department at 870-732-7555 if you have any information.
