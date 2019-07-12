  • Suspect arrested after man hit by vehicle near Medical District

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An arrest has been made after a man was hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning.

    Officers were called to the 600 block of Adams around 7:40 a.m.

    Police found one man hit by a vehicle. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition - but he did not survive his injuries.

    Quaterous Murphy has been charged with First Degree Murder in Perpetration of Theft in connection to the investigation. 

