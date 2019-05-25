Suspect arrested after man killed and woman injured during incident in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police said a man is dead and a woman is injured after investigators responded to a wounding call in Raleigh.
Officers responded to the scene at 9:37 Friday night in the 3300 block of Hanna Drive.
MPD found a woman injured on the scene and a man unresponsive.
The woman was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, the man was pronounced dead.
David Smith has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder,
The victims have not been identified by police.
This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police: Man in critical condition after possible drive-by shooting near Memphis Walgreens
- Attorney representing family of murdered Mississippi mother speaks out for first time
- Family, friends hold vigil for veteran four years after he was shot to death near FedExForum
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}