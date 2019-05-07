0 Suspect arrested after man murdered, found in vehicle outside West Memphis apartments

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - West Memphis police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting outside an apartment complex.

Marcello Banks, 27, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on March 10 outside the Imperial Homes Apartments.

Officers found Basha Thomas, 24, inside a vehicle that had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors at the complex told FOX13 after it happened they were terrified to wake up learning Thomas had been killed.

"I heard six to seven gunshots while I was laying down on the couch around 5:30,” Calenesi Barringer said.

Sources who know Thomas told FOX13 he is the brother of Jordyne Craig, the 15-year-old girl from West Memphis who lost her life in a drive-by shooting last summer.

Craig was gunned down in the 500 block of South 15th St. in June 2018.

Police said Craig was walking with an 18-year-old man, identified as Jiterion Kegler, when multiple shots came from a moving car.

Kelton Moore, 33, was arrested for the shooting death of Craig.

Marcello Banks (DOB 3/16/1992) was arrested early this morning for (1) count of Murder 1st Degree for the March 10, 2019, homicide of Basha Thomas. He was arrested in Memphis by the U.S. Marshals East Arkansas Fugitive Task Force and will soon be extradited to Critttenden County. pic.twitter.com/sfNi8f7Gr7 — West Memphis Police Department (@westmemphispd) May 7, 2019

