Suspect arrested after man shot and killed while standing in his front yard, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An arrest has been made after a man was killed while standing in the front yard of his Memphis home.
Saturday, officers received a call about a shooting in the 2900 block of Southwall near the airport.
The victim was found lying in the front yard suffering from several gunshot wounds. MFD paramedics determined the victim was dead on the scene.
Witnesses told first responders the victim was shot by a man standing under the carport of the victim's home.
Police said suspect Floyd Middlebrook was standing underneath the carport when the witness pulled into the driveway.
When the victim got out of the car, Middlebrook was standing in front of the vehicle and took out a black handgun. He fired several shots at the victim and struck him several times, according to MPD.
The Shelby County Medical Examiner's office ruled his death a criminal homicide.
Middlebrook has been charged with first-degree murder. His next court appearance is Monday at 9 a.m.
