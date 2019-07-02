Suspect arrested after MPD officer dragged by vehicle at local gas station, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis police officer was hurt and FOX13 is working to learn more details about what happened.
FOX13 confirmed the officer was injured on the 2600 block of Getwell, but he is expected to be okay.
Police said the officer was investigating a suspicious person when he was assaulted and dragged by the suspect's car.
According to police, the officer then fired his weapon.
The injured officer was treated by paramedics on scene and Is being taken to the hospital. He was not seriously injured
Investigators said the suspect and his vehicle have been located in the 4000 block of Navajo in southeast Memphis. The suspect is currently in police custody.
Officers have not identified the suspect, but we have confirmed he is a 37-year-old man.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX13 for updates on the investigation.
At approximately 4:30 a.m., Mt Moriah Station officers received a suspicious person call at the Exxon gas station located at 2675 Getwell.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 2, 2019
Preliminary information is that officers approached a male who was... https://t.co/RSB0ZkQJb1
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Video shows inmate, multiple deputies in physical altercation inside Shelby County Jail
- Family demanding answers after local father dies following hour-long drive to Regional One
- Man who admitted to killing Memphis woman charged in shooting at same apartment complex
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}