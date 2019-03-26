0 Suspect arrested after ‘potential threats' posted on social media against Byhalia Middle School

BYHALIA, Miss. - A suspect has been arrested after “potential threats” were posted on social media against Byhalia Middle School.

The juvenile arrived at the Sheriff's Office Tuesday morning around 11:00 with a parent. The boy is currently being detained for the threats.

Marshall County deputies said the child was turned over to the Youth Court judge.

He has been charged with cyberstalking. The suspect has not been identified because he is a juvenile.

According to Marshall County School District officials, there were threats posted on social media toward the school Monday evening.

Officials said parents have been notified of the threats, and “precautions are being taken to keep students and personnel safe.”

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Dr. Lela Hale, the Marshall County SD superintendent, told FOX13 parents have the choice of sending their children to school Tuesday or not.

Hale said law enforcement is investigating the validity of the potential threats, and police will be at the school in the morning.

Officials did not disclose the details of the threats made against the school, or who may have been behind them.

Marshall County School Superintendent Lela Hale sent FOX13 the following statement which says,

"While investigators continue to actively investigate the social media threats made against Byhalia Middle School students and personnel, they have identified the one responsible for the page. The page has been taken down. Law enforcement are dealing with those involved. The MCSD is grateful that law and school officials will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure our students, faculty, and staff are safe. "

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.