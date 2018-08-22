  • Suspect arrested after pregnant woman, 2 men critically injured in shooting near Memphis park

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left three people in critical condition Tuesday. 

    Glen Miller, 26, was arrested and is charged with six counts of aggravated assault after the shooting near a Memphis park. 

    Police did not say whether or not all six victims were hit by gunshots. 

    FOX13's Tony Atkins reported the shooting took place outside the Hillview Apartments.

    MPD said the shooting happened Tuesday around 9 p.m. in the 2100 block of East Alcy Road. 

    Two men were transported via ambulance to Regional One in critical condition. One of those men was shot in the stomach, according to a witness.  

    A woman was taken by a private vehicle to Methodist South and is also listed in critical condition. 

    A man who claims to be a brother of two of the victims told FOX13 that woman is pregnant, and she was shot in the leg.

