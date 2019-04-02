Suspect arrested for killing man, shooting at another, police say

Memphis police arrested a man who they said killed someone during a shooting.
According to court records, Tony Evans, 49, went to his neighbor's house on Carpenter Street and pistol-whipped one of the victims.
Two people came out of the house after hearing the commotion. Police said Evans turned around and started shooting.
Shamon Worles was hit in the neck and went back inside the home. When paramedics arrived, he was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead
Another one of the victims started to drive away, Evans fired at the car but did not hit the driver.
Evans is charged with First Degree Murder, Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder, Reckless Endangerment, among others.
