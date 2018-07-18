  • Suspect arrested in crime spree that included Le Bonheur patient's mom being carjacked

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHS, Tenn. - Two arrests have been made after a Memphis mother was carjacked while her daughter was trying to get treatment at Le Bonheur.

    Andre Williams, 18, and a teenager was charged with carjacking, according to MPD.

    Williams also faces three theft of property charges.

    Police were called to the 900 block of Poplar Ave. near Le Bonheur Children's Hospital and the FedEx Family House around 10 p.m.

    Brandy Odle told MPD she was attempting to exit her 2011 Ford Escape in the parking lot when three men with their faces covered ran up to her. 

    They told her to “get out of the car” repeatedly, and Odle said they stuck what appeared to be a handgun wrapped in a cloth in her face, forcing her from the vehicle. 

    Police located her car Monday morning. 

