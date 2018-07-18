Suspect arrested in crime spree that included Le Bonheur patient's mom being carjacked

MEMPHS, Tenn. - Two arrests have been made after a Memphis mother was carjacked while her daughter was trying to get treatment at Le Bonheur.
Andre Williams, 18, and a teenager was charged with carjacking, according to MPD.
RELATED: Woman carjacked near Memphis hospital where daughter was getting treatment
Williams also faces three theft of property charges.
Police were called to the 900 block of Poplar Ave. near Le Bonheur Children's Hospital and the FedEx Family House around 10 p.m.
Brandy Odle told MPD she was attempting to exit her 2011 Ford Escape in the parking lot when three men with their faces covered ran up to her.
They told her to “get out of the car” repeatedly, and Odle said they stuck what appeared to be a handgun wrapped in a cloth in her face, forcing her from the vehicle.
Two suspects have been charged in connection with a carjacking that occurred on July 13th @ 918 Poplar Avenue. 16-yr-old Lazerick Lambert and 18-yr-old Andre Williams was charged w/ Carjacking.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 18, 2018
Police located her car Monday morning.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}