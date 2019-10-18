Suspect arrested in New Orleans for North Memphis homicide

Authorities with the United States Marshals have arrested a man in New Orleans, La. after a woman was killed in North Memphis.
ORIGINAL STORY: Police find woman shot, killed in car near North Memphis home
Darius Withers was arrested in the New Orleans metropolitan area Friday.
Warrants were issued for Withers in Shelby County. He's wanted for first-degree murder, three charges of attempted first-degree murder, three charges of possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Investigators said Withers is wanted for the shooting death of Victoria Leisure. She was killed Oct. 7 in the 3400 block of Lamphier in North Memphis.
The case was given to the Marshal Task Force on Oct. 11. Investigators with the New Orleans Task Force located Withers to the 1100 block of Manhattan in Harvey, La.
He was transported to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Louisiana.
