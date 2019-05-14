Suspect arrested, victim identified after deadly shooting in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting in Millington.
Caleb Evans, 26, is being charged with second-degree murder after police said he shot and killed Andrew Werner, 24.
The shooting happened at a home in the 4200 block of Water Briar Road around 2 p.m. Monday.
Police said the shooting allegedly happened during an argument between the two men involved.
Werner was initially taken to Regional One, but he did not survive.
The investigation is ongoing.
