0 Suspect arrested, victim identified after early morning homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn - UPDATE: The victim has been identified and a teenager has been charged after a Sunday morning homicide.

MPD said Michael Moore, 55, was killed that morning. Now, a 16-year-old has been charged for the murder.

That teenager is also the suspect in another crime involving a carjacking.

>>Teen involved in 'shots fired' into Memphis school bus charged with murder in separate shooting

Memphis police are searching for a murder suspect after someone was shot and killed in Memphis.

Around 1:30 Sunday morning, Memphis Police say they responded to a shooting call at an intersection in Smokey City.

The shots were fired feet away from Caldwell-Guthrie Elementary School.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition where he later died.

Memphis Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument here on J.W. Williams Lane. The address only about a mile and a half from where the homicide took place.

Neighbors, who didn’t want to be seen on camera, told FOX13 several people live in the home on J.W. Williams.

Another woman told FOX13 she heard the shooting, but “people know her face”, so she couldn’t speak to us on-camera.

We also tried to talk to people at three of neighborhood gas stations.

The man in this said they close at midnight, so he didn’t hear anything.

FOX13 since the first of the year, there have been 80 police reports filed within a 1-mile radius of the elementary school, according to a crime map of the area.

In the last three months, that number was 369, 24 for aggravated assault and 12 for robberies.

The area is home to six different schools.



