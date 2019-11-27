Suspect behind bars after Memphis man shot in the face, police say

Investigators have made an arrest after a Memphis man was shot on the left side of his face. Police say the bullet entered the left side of his face and came out the right side of his face.
Officers with the Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting near Apple Blossom Drive and Clarke Road.
Someone on the scene told police the victim was driving away from a gas station when a suspect nicknamed ‘HotRod' started shooting at him.
Investigators said the bullet struck the victim in the face, causing the bullet to enter under his left eye and exit under his right eye.
He was airlifted to Regional One in critical condition.
Another victim told police the front window of his home was shot out while he was seated at his dining room table.
He said he was inside his home with his wife, 15-year-old son, and 9-month-old baby, but no one was injured.
Investigators determined Radricus Stone, also known as ‘HotRod', was the person responsible for the shootings.
Stone has two counts criminal attempt-first degree murder, one count firearm in commission of a felony, one count felon in possession of a handgun, and sic counts reckless endangerment discharge of a firearm into habitat.
