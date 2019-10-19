  • Suspect charged after man found dead in North Memphis duplex, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was found shot to death inside a North Memphis duplex Friday morning.

    Roosevelt Lewis, 63, has been charged with Second Degree Murder, according to the Memphis Police Department. 

    According to police, officers responded to a report of a man down in the 1100 block of Grant Place around 3:40 a.m. Oct.18. 

    When they arrived, they discovered an unresponsive male suffering from a gunshot wound.

    He was pronounced dead on the scene.

    The victim's identity has not been released yet. 

