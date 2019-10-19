Suspect charged after man found dead in North Memphis duplex, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was found shot to death inside a North Memphis duplex Friday morning.
Roosevelt Lewis, 63, has been charged with Second Degree Murder, according to the Memphis Police Department.
The suspect, 63-year-old Roosevelt Lewis, who was known to the victim, has been charged with Second Degree Murder. pic.twitter.com/nzFTrSe4VT— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 19, 2019
According to police, officers responded to a report of a man down in the 1100 block of Grant Place around 3:40 a.m. Oct.18.
When they arrived, they discovered an unresponsive male suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The victim's identity has not been released yet.
