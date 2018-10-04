Suspect charged after teen shot outside Memphis apartment complex

The suspect who police say shot a teenage boy outside a Memphis apartment complex has been arrested and charged.
MPD said the 14-year-old was a shot around 4 a.m. Thursday at the Twin Oaks Townhomes on Stockbridge Cove.
Police told FOX13 the teen was shot and transported to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition. He was released from the hospital.
LaMario Gaston 28, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault 3x. https://t.co/p0VvnSMq7o— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 4, 2018
LaMario Gaston, 28, was identified by MPD as the suspected shooter after an initial investigation.
Gaston was arrested and is being charged with three counts of aggravated assault, police said.
Investigators are working to learn what led to the shooting.
