0 Suspect charged for stabbing man to death near Memphis car wash had previous sentence suspended

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was stabbed to death after an argument near a Memphis car wash.

Police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday near a motel and car wash in the 3000 block of Summer Avenue.

According to MPD, one man was stabbed and rushed to Regional One in critical condition. However, he later died at the hospital.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the stabbing stemmed from an argument.

One man -- Antonio Joiner -- has been charged in connection with the incident, according to police.

Joiner was charged with second-degree murder. He said he was punched in the face, and witnesses said the victim was unprovoked.

According to court records, Joiner was sentenced to a year in prison in April 2019 for car burglary.

The DA’s office told FOX13 his year-long sentence was suspended by Judge Lee Coffee. Attorney Aaron Neglia said Joiner’s non-violent history could have helped his sentence get suspended.

“It looks like he had no prior felonies on his record before being put on probation for this and it looks like he didn’t have any prior violent acts or crimes,” said Neglia.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, 201 Poplar currently has about 2,400 inmates right now. Its capacity is 2,800.

Each inmate is kept for between $90 and $100 per day.

Neglia said this case is unfortunate for the system, especially for people looking for a second chance.

