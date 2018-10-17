Suspect charged in city leader Phil Trenary's murder back in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two suspects in the Greater Memphis Chamber President Phil Trenary’s death were back in court Wednesday morning.
Mckinny Wright Jr, 22, Quandarious Richardson, 18, and 16-year-old Racanisha Wright are charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of criminal attempt robbery and criminal attempt especially aggravated robbery in connection to the murder.
According to the affidavit, the three suspects were driving around in a stolen vehicle looking for someone to rob.
Richardson’s attorney Arthur Wright and McKenney Wright’s attorney William Massey both said the case was rescheduled for October 25, and they plan to continue their private investigations.
“We’re going to keep investigating, we’re going to keep working, and hopefully we're going to find out what really happened and what the truth is in this case,” Massey said.
Massey signed on to represent McKenney Wright hours before the court appearance.
“I need to sit down and talk to him, and anybody else that has information on the case that will discuss it with us, we want to get their input as well,” he said.
Racanisha Wright is still in juvenile court. The DA’s office told FOX13 she is in the process of being moved to adult court.
