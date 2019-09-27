0 Suspect charged, victim identified after found killed inside vehicle in East Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An arrest has been made after a man was killed in East Memphis.

DeMarcus Wooten, 19, has been arrested in relation to the case. Wooten has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police are still looking for a gunman who killed a man during an early morning shooting. The shooting happened in the Sherwood Forrest neighborhood of East Memphis.

FOX13 spent that morning on the scene. We learned the gunman may have shot the man in another area before he crashed his car.

Memphis police have identified the man found dead as Casey Tinker, 26.

Investigators found Tinker dead inside a wrecked vehicle in the 3800 block of Maid Marian.

Hannah Lynch lives in the neighborhood where the murder happened. "I'm kind of scared because we just actually moved here. I'm not used to this kind of stuff. It's really alarming."

We captured the moments as Memphis police investigated around the car where they found the man's body.

FOX13 saw several investigators walk the neighborhood speaking with residents.

Lynch lives a few doors down from where the man crashed his car. "My friend down the road she heard the crash this morning around 2:00, but she thought it was nothing. Her dogs freaked out. That's the only thing I know."

Neighbors discovered the Tinker's body before 6:00 Tuesday morning. Police arrived a short time later.

According to several people we spoke with on the scene, they believe the man tried to get help from a home nearby where he knew someone.

If you have any information that can help investigators you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

