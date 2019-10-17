Suspect charged with murder after shooting man who was allegedly stealing in the back, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police arrested a man in connection with the deadly shooting at a local business.
According to court records, Charles Kalb is charged with First Degree Murder and having a Prohibited Weapon.
Officers were called to the 2600 block of Mount Moriah on October 16 for a shooting investigation at the Mid-South Small Engines.
RELATED: Man dead after shooting in Memphis, police say
Lamorris Robinson was unresponsive when they arrived. Kalb and four other people were detained.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Detectives said through speaking with witnesses, they learned the victim stole a chain saw from the business. Kalb tried to stop Robinson from stealing it by shooting him in the back with a sawed-off shotgun, MPD said. Robinson was unarmed and was running away, court records said.
The shotgun barrel was only 14-inches long 'making it a prohibited weapon,' police said.
Charles Kalb was arrested and booked into 201 Poplar. He declined to give a statement and invoked his right to talk to an attorney.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}