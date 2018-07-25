Suspect charged with shooting man with assault rifle inside Peabody garage

A man is being charged with shooting a man inside a Downtown parking garage.
It happened early in the morning inside the Peabody garage in Memphis on July 15.
The shooting started with an argument, police said. The victim tried to hide behind the ticket booth and had to be taken to the hospital.
But what has authorities concerned is the type of weapon used in the crime.
We are speaking with customers that use the popular garage, who are urging for stronger security inside garages – on FOX13 News at 9.
