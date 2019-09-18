Suspect dead, 1 officer shot 4 times, another injured after incident in South Memphis, SCSO says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - LIVE UPDATE FROM OFFICIALS
Investigators are searching for answers after a deputy was shot. Officials said deputies were executing a felony arrest warrant when the shooting took place.
We have not confirmed what the felony arrest warrant was for.
Authorities said the suspect has been killed.
Officials have confirmed two members of the fugitive apprehension team were injured.
One officer was shot four times, once in the vest and another in the leg. The second officer was injured after a dog bite.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said one deputy was taken to the hospital in critical condition, another in non-critical condition.
Both officers are currently in surgery.
Investigators are on the scene in the 1200 block of Haven Circle in South Memphis.
Officials have not identified the officers or suspect.
The TBI is also investigating the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
