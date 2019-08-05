Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Downtown Memphis, TBI says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A deputy and suspect were injured after a shooting in Downtown Memphis, according to officials.
The corner of 4th and Exchange was flooded by deputies and officers after the call went out across the scanner.
SCSO told FOX13 the officer is in non-critical condition, the suspect is in critical condition. The suspect was later pronounced dead at Regional One.
MFD said the deputy was stabbed in the arm.
Witnesses on the scene said the deputy was stabbed by the suspect, then the officer opened fire on the suspect. A witness told us he heard six gunshots.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is heading to the scene.
TBI Agents are responding to officer-involved shooting in downtown Memphis. I am on the way to the scene and will provide an update as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/DfdNCE5cxU— Keli McAlister (@TBIKeli) August 5, 2019
FOX13 has a crew on the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.
