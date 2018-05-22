0 Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting on I-40

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. - Eastbound traffic on I-40 near mile marker 280 in West Memphis was shutdown after an 'active crime scene.'

Around 5 p.m. Monday, West Memphis Police attempted to stop a vehicle being driven toward Memphis.

Local police pursued the vehicle, then the driver reportedly struck police patrol cars with his car.

That driver has been identified as Ronald Clinton, 47, from Memphis.

Clinton then reversed and began driving westbound toward officers in the eastbound traffic lanes, according to police.

At least one officer fired on the approaching car. The car then struck an eastbound commercial carrier truck and trailer, according to police.

The suspect injured in the crash was extracted from the collision scene and transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Investigators told FOX13 eastbound lanes of traffic were blocked as local police and Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division began their investigation.

This investigation by the state police will be turned-over to the prosecuting attorney for review to determine it the use of deadly force by the West Memphis officer was justified by Arkansas law.

Clinton's body has been transferred tot he Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to confirm the manner and cause of death

