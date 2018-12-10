Suspect detained, man dead after early morning shooting at hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers responded to a deadly shooting early Monday morning.
Police told FOX13 they responded to the scene at 2:29 in the 3400 block of American Way.
Investigators said the shooting stemmed from an argument between the suspect and the victim at the Garden Inn.
One man was found shot and killed on the scene.
MPD said the male suspect has been detained by police.
